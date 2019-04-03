Portable toilets set up for drivers waiting in long international bridge lines

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico - People have been waiting in lines between three and five hours at local international bridges for the past few days, so the mayor of Ciudad Juarez is taking action.

Armando Cabada ordered the installation of porta-potties for people who need them while they're in line.

Cabada posted about the toliets on his Facebook page. He said the service is free.

The image Cabada uploaded shows the Bridge of the Americas, but he said the portable toilets will be available at other bridges as well.

The bridge wait times have increased since last week. U.S. officials said CBP personnel have been reassigned to help with the processing of the record-breaking number of migrants that have been arriving to the border.

U.S. authorities have not said when things will go back to normal at the bridges.