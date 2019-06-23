Border

Guardian Patriots spokesman arrested; facing federal impersonation, fraud charges

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 08:02 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 10:55 PM MDT

Border vigilante arrested on federal charges

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - The spokesman for the Guarding Patriots, the group that splintered from the United Constitutional Patriots group, has been arrested.

Jim Benvie, also known as James Christopher Benvie, is facing two counts of impersonating an officer or employee of the United States. 

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the alleged offenses happened on April 15 and 17 in Doña Ana County, New Mexico.

However, they did not specify what the alleged offenses are.

Benvie, 44, was arrested in Guthrie, Oklahoma by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Logan County Sheriff's Office the earlier this week.

The Department of Justice reported Benvie appeared Friday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Benvie will be transported to the District of New Mexico to be prosecuted. He is scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday, June, 25. 

If convicted, Benvie could face up to three years in a federal prison. 

Benvie is also facing another fraud charge in Oklahoma for allegedly running a child-cancer charity scam. 

ABC-7 has interviewed Benvie on several occasions, including during his time as the spokesman for the United Constitutional Patriots group.

That group, made up of veterans, camped out in Anapra, New Mexico back in March 2019 detaining migrants as they crossed into the U.S. from Mexico. Benvie even posted videos of the armed militia group detaining migrants.

In April, the United Constitutional Patriots were asked to leave their camp site by Sunland Park Police. 
 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Health
Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

News
On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Entertainment
Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Sports
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

Travel
20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

News
On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11