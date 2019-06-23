Guardian Patriots spokesman arrested; facing federal impersonation, fraud charges

Border vigilante arrested on federal charges

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - The spokesman for the Guarding Patriots, the group that splintered from the United Constitutional Patriots group, has been arrested.

Jim Benvie, also known as James Christopher Benvie, is facing two counts of impersonating an officer or employee of the United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the alleged offenses happened on April 15 and 17 in Doña Ana County, New Mexico.

However, they did not specify what the alleged offenses are.

Benvie, 44, was arrested in Guthrie, Oklahoma by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Logan County Sheriff's Office the earlier this week.

The Department of Justice reported Benvie appeared Friday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Benvie will be transported to the District of New Mexico to be prosecuted. He is scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday, June, 25.

If convicted, Benvie could face up to three years in a federal prison.

Benvie is also facing another fraud charge in Oklahoma for allegedly running a child-cancer charity scam.

ABC-7 has interviewed Benvie on several occasions, including during his time as the spokesman for the United Constitutional Patriots group.

That group, made up of veterans, camped out in Anapra, New Mexico back in March 2019 detaining migrants as they crossed into the U.S. from Mexico. Benvie even posted videos of the armed militia group detaining migrants.

In April, the United Constitutional Patriots were asked to leave their camp site by Sunland Park Police.

