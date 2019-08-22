Paso Del Norte and Stanton bridges reopen after brief closure due to 'mass migration threat'

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. PDN bridge closure on Wednesday afternoon.

EL PASO, Texas - The Paso Del Norte and Stanton bridges connecting El Paso and Ciudad Juraez were briefly shut down Wednesday afternoon following word that a group of up to 100 people was gathering on the Mexico side, officials said.

Officers in riot gear assembled along the American side of the bridge.

Customs and Border Protection said they believed the group might have been attempting to organize a "mass entry" into the U.S.

A short time later, authorities said the "mass migration threat appears to have dissipated" and indicated they were reopening the bridge to traffic.

Traffic is temporarily stopped at the PDN crossing following reports of a large group of people assembling on the Mexican side of the crossing possibly organizing a mass entry. Crossers should seek alternate routes until the situation is resolved. No timetable for resolution. — CBP West Texas (@CBPWestTexas) August 21, 2019