New Tornillo migrant holding facility under construction by CBP
TORNILLO, Texas - Construction is underway of a new soft-sided facility to house migrants in Tornillo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official confirmed to ABC-7 on Friday.
The framing is already up for the structure, which will have a 2,500 bed capacity and provide relief for overcrowded Border Patrol stations.
The facility will hold single adults only — and no families or unaccompanied children, according to the CBP, which said it will begin housing migrants there come lat July or early August.
A spokesperson said "amenities at the facility will include three daily meals, showers, medical services, laundry, custodial services and temperature controls."
A previous tent facility in Tornillo that housed unaccompanied teen migrants closed in January after months of controversy.