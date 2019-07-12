New Tornillo migrant holding facility under construction by CBP

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Construction underway Friday at the Tornillo facility.

TORNILLO, Texas - Construction is underway of a new soft-sided facility to house migrants in Tornillo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official confirmed to ABC-7 on Friday.

The framing is already up for the structure, which will have a 2,500 bed capacity and provide relief for overcrowded Border Patrol stations.

The facility will hold single adults only — and no families or unaccompanied children, according to the CBP, which said it will begin housing migrants there come lat July or early August.

A spokesperson said "amenities at the facility will include three daily meals, showers, medical services, laundry, custodial services and temperature controls."

A previous tent facility in Tornillo that housed unaccompanied teen migrants closed in January after months of controversy.