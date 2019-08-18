New Mexico-based company gets multi-million dollar contract to build border wall in Texas

Border wall contract

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - An 11-mile stretch of new border wall is being built in Texas by an Albuquerque-based company, but how will it help New Mexico's economy and by how much?

Southwest Valley Constructors has been awarded a more than $80 million contract by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to build the new stretch in Hidalgo County, Texas.

"It's great that a New Mexico company was picked for part of the project, and it's a lot of money," said John Garcia with the Home Builders Association of Central New Mexico. "One, it helps the company. They are going to be paying taxes, and things like that on the revenues that they get from this kind of a project, but mostly employees. Most likely, they will be hiring folks from New Mexico."

The company sent out the following statement: "Southwest Valley Constructors, an affiliate of Kiewit, has been awarded a border wall project by long-time client, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. We take our responsibilities as a federal contractor seriously — we've been working with the federal government for more than 80 years, including past components of various border wall programs across the Southwest United States dating back to 2006."

It's unclear whether the company will employ workers from New Mexico, but some said it's a smart move.

"I think the border wall is a good idea," Tom Parry said. "Any time we can get more business here, the problem with this state is that it's so unfriendly towards business. It's wonderful seeing people get good jobs."

Others think it's bad business.

"It is disappointing to hear that a company in Albuquerque is contributing to that," said Katie Starkweather. "Especially because Albuquerque is such a diverse place with pretty strong interests against borders."

CBP officials said this part of the wall will be very similar to a previously constructed levee wall, built in the area in 2008, which includes lights, cameras and other technology. The deal could reach up to $304 million. Construction for that portion of the border wall in Hidalgo County, Texas could start at the end of September.