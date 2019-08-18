Border

New Mexico-based company gets multi-million dollar contract to build border wall in Texas

By:
  • KOAT/ABC

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 07:41 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 07:41 AM MDT

Border wall contract

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - An 11-mile stretch of new border wall is being built in Texas by an Albuquerque-based company, but how will it help New Mexico's economy and by how much?

Southwest Valley Constructors has been awarded a more than $80 million contract by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to build the new stretch in Hidalgo County, Texas.

"It's great that a New Mexico company was picked for part of the project, and it's a lot of money," said John Garcia with the Home Builders Association of Central New Mexico. "One, it helps the company. They are going to be paying taxes, and things like that on the revenues that they get from this kind of a project, but mostly employees. Most likely, they will be hiring folks from New Mexico."

The company sent out the following statement: "Southwest Valley Constructors, an affiliate of Kiewit, has been awarded a border wall project by long-time client, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. We take our responsibilities as a federal contractor seriously — we've been working with the federal government for more than 80 years, including past components of various border wall programs across the Southwest United States dating back to 2006."

It's unclear whether the company will employ workers from New Mexico, but some said it's a smart move.

"I think the border wall is a good idea," Tom Parry said. "Any time we can get more business here, the problem with this state is that it's so unfriendly towards business. It's wonderful seeing people get good jobs."

Others think it's bad business.

"It is disappointing to hear that a company in Albuquerque is contributing to that," said Katie Starkweather. "Especially because Albuquerque is such a diverse place with pretty strong interests against borders."

CBP officials said this part of the wall will be very similar to a previously constructed levee wall, built in the area in 2008, which includes lights, cameras and other technology. The deal could reach up to $304 million. Construction for that portion of the border wall in Hidalgo County, Texas could start at the end of September.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong