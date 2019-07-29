New fund to aid refugees in Juarez launched by El Paso's Catholic Diocese

Bishop Seitz last month as he tried to cross over the border with migrants from Mexico seeking asylum.

Bishop Seitz last month as he tried to cross over the border with migrants from Mexico seeking asylum.

EL PASO, Texas - The Catholic Diocese of El Paso and the HOPE Border Institute announced Monday the creation of a new emergency fund to assist refugees stranded at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials from the two groups said thousands of migrants, mostly from Central America, are currently stranded in Ciudad Juárez as a result of the Migration Protection Protocols, commonly known as "Remain in Mexico."

"The need in Juarez is tremendous. Churches and community-led initiatives there are doing everything possible to feed, clothe and offer shelter to thousands of migrant families fleeing desperate conditions and looking for safety and refuge. Here we have a real opportunity to serve Christ in the migrant," said El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz in unveiling the Border Refugee Assistance Fund.

"Faith communities and individuals across the country have asked how they can help at the border and this is a concrete way to make a difference in the lives of migrant families in need," added Dylan Corbett, the executive director of HOPE.

For details and information on donating to the fund, visit the Diocese of El Paso's web site: https://www.elpasodiocese.org/border-refugee-assistance-fund.html.