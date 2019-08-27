Border

More than 15,000 asylum seekers sent back to Juarez since start of 'Remain in Mexico' policy

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 08:17 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:50 PM MDT

Remain in Mexico

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico - Getting through Ciudad Juarez was the final hurdle for many undocumented immigrants looking to make their way into the United States.

But for the past couple of months Juarez has become a temporary, and often dangerous, home for migrants.

"We started to bitterly cry," said Karina*, an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala. "We just kept saying it was so unfair."

Karina asked that we not use her full name for fear that identifying her could potentially affect the outcome of her immigration court case.

She's been staying at the Casa Del Migrante, a faith-based shelter in Juarez, since late May.

Karina is one of more than 15,000 migrants sent back to wait in Juarez while their asylum claims are processed in the U.S. It all stems from the Migrant Protection Protocols, or "remain in Mexico" policy.

Her three children and her husband crossed into the U.S. without documentation before her, and are now staying in Los Angeles.

WATCH EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH IMMIGRATION JUDGE:

"Having to wait months and months in Mexico is not easy," Karina said. 

Karina tells ABC-7 she was forced to live on the streets for weeks, before being allowed to stay a Casa Del Migrante. She alleged that smugglers were trying to kidnap her.

"I lived through so much. At night, you could hear gunfire," she said.

Juarez Human Resources director Rogelio Pinal said these migrants do face danger in Juarez.

"It's a sad story," Pinal said. "Smugglers target them because they're vulnerable."

In April, President Donald Trump referred to the United States' asylum program as a scam. The Trump Administration's goal for the "Remain in Mexico" policy is to stop releasing asylum seekers in the U.S. Officials fear migrants won't show up to their immigration hearings, and therefore set their roots in the U.S. without proper documentation.

“There’s no one arguing that every individual that seeks asylum should be granted that benefit. Rather, we as immigration lawyers are seeking that they be given the due process to seek what the law allows," immigration attorney Daniel Caudillo said. "It’s an effective tool of getting attorneys to not want to represent those individuals. Many attorneys do not want to go Juarez to see these individuals. It’s a dangerous place for U.S. citizens.”

Denia, an Honduran immigrant sent back to Mexico, tells ABC-7 she does not want to continue waiting in Mexico.

"The so-called American Dream is over for me," she said.

Denia plans on willingly going back to Honduras -- the same country she fled after women in her town were being kidnaped and murdered. She doesn't want to deal with the uncertainty of living in Juarez.

But Karina, is not giving up. She plans on sticking around in Mexico until her asylum claim is resolved. Her dream is to be reunited with her family in Los Angeles. 

The Hope Border Institute is working with asylum seekers in Juarez, trying to set them up with attorneys.

“We know that together, the only way that we’ll be able to respond is to not be out of sight and out of mind. But instead to remain close, to remain vigilant," deputy director Marisa Limon said. "The amount of obstacles and hurdles that we’ve placed in front of people that have been fleeing trauma, have been fleeing violence, and only allow them to come, and stay in another country is very horrific.”

Still it's an uphill battle for many of these migrants to be granted asylum. Department of Justice statistics show less than 15 percent of applicants are granted asylum.

"Asylum law requires that the person demonstrate that they are a refugee," immigration judge Ashley Tabaddor said. "It is a pretty onerous standard."

Karina knows the odds are stacked against her. She fled drug violence in Guatemala, and recognizes there's a chance she could soon return to that.

"I would rather die in my home country than die in Juarez," Karina said.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons