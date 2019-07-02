Border

Migrants told to drink from toilet at El Paso border station, members of Congress allege

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 12:48 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:27 PM MDT

Hispanic caucus visit

EL PASO, Texas - Two prominent members of Congress dropped a bombshell accusation after visiting El Paso area border stations on Monday, claiming that agents told migrants in need of water to drink from the toilet. It was an explosive charge that a Border Patrol official would deny hours later.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) initially made the accusation after touring the Customs and Border Protection facility at Hondo Pass. That allegation was later repeated at an afternoon news conference at the Clint border station by Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), who heads the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

"This is CBP on their best behavior, telling people to drink out of a toilet," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters as she departed Hondo Pass for Clint. "And that was with them knowing that a congressional visit was coming." (Watch her remarks in the video player below.)

At the later news conference, Castro said word of the toilet incident surfaced as the Congressional delegation met with 15 to 20 migrant women — mostly mothers separated from their children and held for up to 50 days  —  at Hondo Pass to discuss conditions at the facility.

"In fact, one of the women said that she was told by an agent to drink out of the toilet" because of a broken sink faucet, he explained, indicating the women were also denied showers for two weeks. "These are the inhumane conditions that folks are facing." (Watch the news conference in the video player below.)

U.S. Border Patrol Chief of Operations Brian Hastings denied the accusations that some immigrants in border detention facilities are forced to drink from toilets.

"Drinking out of the toilet is completely untrue," said Hastings.

Monday's border station visits by the Hispanic caucus were part of an effort "to investigate facilities used to detain immigrants," according to Castro, who said Congress was doing so in an exercise of its Constitutionally-mandated oversight responsibility.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

US & World
Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
Shortest celebrity marriages
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shortest celebrity marriages

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 2
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On this day: July 2

Health
7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

Entertainment
Top 10 pro wrestlers of all time
John McKeon via Wikimedia Commons

Top 10 pro wrestlers of all time

Health
16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

News
On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

News
On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

News
On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

News
On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Health
15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health