Migrants seeking asylum headed to Dallas due to overcrowding In El Paso

DALLAS, Texas - Asylum-seeking migrants from a shelter in El Paso will arrive in Dallas within a few days.

The overcrowded shelter reached out to the city of Dallas for assistance.

Buses with 50 to 60 migrants are expected to arrive at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church on Saturday.

Area faith groups have announced plans to offer the migrants temporary shelter to relieve overcrowding along the border.

The church will serve as a respite center where the migrants can stay during the day.

Senior Pastor Rachel Baughman said she's prepared to welcome dozens of them,

"Make sure that they have a good meal to eat and a place to sleep before they get back on the road," he said.