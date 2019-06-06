Migrants seeking asylum headed to Dallas due to overcrowding In El Paso
DALLAS, Texas - Asylum-seeking migrants from a shelter in El Paso will arrive in Dallas within a few days.
The overcrowded shelter reached out to the city of Dallas for assistance.
Buses with 50 to 60 migrants are expected to arrive at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church on Saturday.
Area faith groups have announced plans to offer the migrants temporary shelter to relieve overcrowding along the border.
The church will serve as a respite center where the migrants can stay during the day.
Senior Pastor Rachel Baughman said she's prepared to welcome dozens of them,
"Make sure that they have a good meal to eat and a place to sleep before they get back on the road," he said.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
News J. Meric/Getty Images
US & World Scott Olson/Getty Images
US & World Getty Images
News Leon Neal/Getty Images
Sports Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Economy iStock/Fred-D
News Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News George De Sota/Getty Images
Health Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Family FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
US & World Copyright 2019 CNN
News John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
News U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons
Health Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Travel iStock / Bosca78
US & World Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Entertainment Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF