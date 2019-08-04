Mexico vows legal action to protect nationals in wake of El Paso shootings

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says Mexico will take legal action to protect Mexicans and Americans of Mexican descent after the mass shooting in El Paso.

In a video statement, Ebrard called the shooting an "act of barbarism" and said the country's first priority is attending to the impacted families.

Next, he said, Mexico plans to seek legal measures to protect Mexican nationals and Mexican-Americans in the U.S.

Posición sobre la tragedia en El Paso Texas : pic.twitter.com/gIXuJcQJLy — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 4, 2019

Mexican officials say three Mexican nationals were killed and another six were wounded in the Saturday shooting at the El Paso Wal-Mart.

CNN identified three of the injured Mexican victims and said they were being treated at University Medical Center...

Mario de Alba Montes, 45, of Chihuahua, was shot in the back

Olivia Mariscal Rodriguez, 44, of Chihuahua, was injured in the chest and hand

Erika de Alba Mariscal, 10, was injured in the leg

El Paso is a popular weekend shopping destination for Mexicans who live across the border, in Ciudad Juarez.

The shooter appears to have been targeting Hispanics and authorities are investigating it as a hate crime.