Mexico's president to seek extradition of El Paso mass shooting suspect

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

EL PASO, Texas - Mexico's president said he wants the United States to extradite the shooter who killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart store on Aug. 3, so he can be tried in Mexico, too.



Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made the call Wednesday in a speech in the southern state of Oaxaca.



The two countries have had in the past an arrangement in which a suspect convicted in one country can be immediately extradited for trial in the other before serving his sentence in either country.



Authorities say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius confessed to the Aug. 3 shooting and told investigators that he targeted Mexicans during the attack.

He's also suspected of posting a racist, anti-immigrant screed online before opening fire in the Walmart.