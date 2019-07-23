Mexico government to auction off drug lords jewelry

Drug lords jewelry auction

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - The Mexican government will auction off jewelry that belonged to drug traffickers.

The auction will be held on July 28, but at the moment people can go to the presidential house and see the jewelry on display.

In total there are 1,978 pieces totaling 22.6 million pesos or about $1.2 million.

Among the objects to be auctioned off are rings, watches and various jewelry items with different stones, according to the service of administration and disposal of goods.

The least valuable piece is a women Gucci watch for $535.

And the most valuable is a men's Piaget watch for a cost of $154,927.