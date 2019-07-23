Mexico government to auction off drug lords jewelry
MEXICO CITY, Mexico - The Mexican government will auction off jewelry that belonged to drug traffickers.
The auction will be held on July 28, but at the moment people can go to the presidential house and see the jewelry on display.
In total there are 1,978 pieces totaling 22.6 million pesos or about $1.2 million.
Among the objects to be auctioned off are rings, watches and various jewelry items with different stones, according to the service of administration and disposal of goods.
The least valuable piece is a women Gucci watch for $535.
And the most valuable is a men's Piaget watch for a cost of $154,927.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Turner via CNN
News John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images
News Harry How/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel
News TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons
Celebrity Phil Cole/ALLSPORT
News Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Health iStock/LuisPortugal
Sports David Cannon/Getty Images
News Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
News Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images
News Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News 2016 Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News iStock/LajosRepasi
News Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
News iStock/Kemter