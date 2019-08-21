Mexican cell towers are taking American cell towers' jobs, really

A cellular tower for mobile phones.

A cellular tower for mobile phones.

EL PASO, Texas - If you've noticed your cell phone hasn't been working properly as of late, Verizon officials say you're not imagining the problem.

A wireless carrier in Mexico just activated new cellular tower sites near the border -- and that's causing interference with Verizon cell sites in the El Paso area, resulting in dropped calls and slower data service for Verizon customers.

Verizon spokesman Steve Van Dinter told ABC-7 that the company is "doing everything we can to fix this." Those steps include discussions with the Federal Communications and the Mexican government.

In the meantime, Verizon said it has added capacity to its cellular network systems in the El Paso area in an attempt to lessen the impact of the interference.