Lawyers ask judge to hold Trump administration in contempt over El Paso area migrant kids facilities

They demand immediate action at detention centers

By:
  • Priscilla Alvarez and Nick Valencia, CNN

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 12:22 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:27 AM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - A group of lawyers late Wednesday night asked a federal judge to hold the Trump administration in contempt and to order immediate improvements to conditions at Customs and Border Protection facilities where children are being held.

The filing specifically cites facilities in the El Paso area and the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. (Scroll down to bottom of article to read the entire court filing.)

The lawyers are part of a team of doctors and advocates that warned last week of what they said were major health and hygiene problems at Customs and Border Protection facilities in Texas following visits to the facilities.

"Instead, class member children are held for weeks in deplorable conditions, without access to soap, clean water, showers, clean clothing, toilets, toothbrushes, adequate nutrition or adequate sleep. The children, including infants and expectant mothers, are dirty, cold, hungry and sleep-deprived," reads the court filing.

The filing is part of the Flores Agreement, a 1997 agreement that requires the government to release children from immigration detention without unnecessary delay to their parents, other adult relatives or licensed programs.

The visits were negotiated with Customs and Border Protection because the team is monitoring government compliance with the Flores settlement.

The Trump administration has been pushing to end the settlement, arguing the restrictions get in the way of immigration enforcement. The administration has also said it's been overwhelmed by a humanitarian and security crisis at the southern border, and the White House is requesting $4.5 billion in emergency funding to deal with it.

Customs and Border Protection has pushed back against the allegations raised by lawyers, doctors and advocates last week, and reiterated that its facilities are not fitted to care for children.

The temporary restraining order was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, where the case was originally filed.

