Las Cruces getting $250k in state aid to shelter migrants

A group of migrants arrive in Las Cruces earlier this month.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The city of Las Cruces is receiving $250,000 from the state of New Mexico to help offset the cost of providing relief services to asylum-seeking migrants being brought to the community by the U.S. Border Patrol, officials announced Monday.

The funding is in the form of a one-time grant being given to the city by the state's Homeland Security and Emergency Management department.

"I want to thank both the Governor's Office and the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for providing much-needed financial resources to help Las Cruces and the community to deal with this situation," said Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima.

Border Patrol agents have brought over 8,000 asylum seekers to Las Cruces since April of this year, and the city said it has spent $575,000 to shelter those migrants

City Council was expected to pass a resolution at its meeting Monday evening seeking reimbursement for the remaining migrant costs from the federal government.