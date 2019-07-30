Large protest at El Paso ICE processing facility creates 'traffic hazard'
EL PASO, Texas - A protest by an immigrant advocacy group at Immigration and Customs Enforcement's El Paso Processing Facility quickly grew in size Monday afternoon and posed a "possible traffic hazard" to motorists, police said.
Authorities advised of potential delays and for drivers to watch out for dozens of marchers in the area of Montana Avenue and Maddox Street, in front of the ICE facility.
Demonstration organizers with the Border Network for Human Rights said their protest was intended to "bring attention to the issue of the militarization of our Southern Border, the criminalization of refugees and asylees, the ‘Remain in Mexico' policy, and immigration raids in our communities."
