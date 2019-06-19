Juarez scrambles as U.S. dumps thousands of migrants

Asylum shift in Mexico

Ciudad Juárez, Mexico - Immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. are being sent back to Mexico to wait for their asylum cases to be heard.

But those cases are scheduled months from now, which leaves many immigrant families in limbo.

ABC-7 has learned the Mexican Federal government is providing buses to immigrants who wish to return to their country of origin.

However, immigrants must first give up their political asylum claim in the U.S.

“It was all a lie” said Mayra Enriquez in Spanish.

Enriquez says everything she heard about escaping dangerous conditions in El Salvador and being able to request political asylum in the U.S. was not true.

She says she and her husband crossed into the U.S, surrendered to Border Patrol and asked for asylum; both were fingerprinted, processed and given a court date for January.

But Enriquez adds they never saw the inside of a hospitality shelter. She was instead returned to Mexico.

“One comes asking for political asylum in the United States. But over there they deport you to Mexico. Here they give us a permit to stay, but throw you out on the streets.” Enriquez said.”

Enriquez says she tried boarding one of the buses provided by the Mexican Federal government so that she could return home, but so far has been unsuccessful.

She says her dreams of living in the U.S. are shattered.

“My greatest desire was to cross over there, but now it is to return to my country.” said a disappointed Enriquez.

As for her husband, Enriquez says the two were separated, and he was taken to a facility in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

She believes he is still there. Now, all she can do is wait.