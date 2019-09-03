Juarez oil warehouse destroyed in blaze that generated heavy smoke visible for miles in El Paso

Juarez fire

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico - An oil warehouse in the El Granjero neighborhood of Juarez went up in flames Tuesday, with thick, black smoke from the blaze visible for many miles across the border in El Paso.

Mayor Armando Cabada Alvídrez described firefighters actions in containing the blaze as heroic, noting that there were no injuries or public threat.

The fire destroyed the oil facility at intersection of Mamey and Cártamo streets; the flames broke out about 7:45 a.m. and quickly engulfed the building.

Firefighters were able to largely keep the fire from spreading to an adjoining warehouse and to nearby homes -- although one home was partially damaged, officials said.

Authorities indicated that the combination of water and oil created a stream that led to slick conditions along Jilotepec Avenue, triggering an auto accident.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.