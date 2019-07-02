Border

Juarez buses home dozens of asylum seekers returned by U.S.

By:
  • Associated Press

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 05:40 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 05:51 PM MDT

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico - Dozens of Central Americans who had been returned to the border city of Juarez to await the outcome of their U.S. asylum claims were being bused back to their countries Tuesday by Mexican authorities, a first for that size group in the program commonly known as "Remain in Mexico."

In a statement, the Foreign Relations Department described it as the beginning of a "temporary program of voluntary return" for migrants in northern Mexico who wish to go home. It said 69 people — 40 Hondurans, 22 Guatemalans and seven Salvadorans — were involved, and 66 of those were returnees under the U.S. program.

Carrying their belongings in plastic bags, adults and children lined up to board the bus in the morning. One woman cradled her daughter on her lap and gazed out the window as they prepared to depart.

Officials said the bus left Ciudad Juarez at 9 a.m. and that all aboard wanted to be repatriated to their native countries in Central America's Northern Triangle, the source of a surge of migration in recent months, many of them families with children. It's at least a day and a half journey overland from the city to Mexico's southern border.

Transportation and assistance were coordinated by the International Organization for Migration, the Foreign Relations Department, Mexico's National Immigration Institute and two non-governmental groups.

The Immigration Institute said the program would soon be rolled out in Tijuana and Mexicali as well, two other cities that have been taking in returnees from the United States under the program that began in January. The institute added that the 69 had normalized migratory status in Mexico.

It was not clear what impact there could be on the asylum-seekers' cases in the United States, whether going home meant giving up their claims or whether it would be possible to continue from Central America. Asylum-seekers returned to Mexico are supposed to cross the border for U.S. court dates, and then go back to Mexico.

"Legally this is all new territory, so it's hard to know," said Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute.

There have been nearly 17,000 returns by asylum seekers to Mexico from the United States under the program, for waits that stand to take many months or even longer as claims slog through backlogged U.S. immigration courts.

Under a recent agreement with Washington to head off threatened U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods, Mexico agreed to an expansion of the program to other border points beyond those three cities, where it was already in place.

That has raised fears among advocates for migrants that Mexican border cities are ill-prepared to cope with the influx, with resources scarce and many shelters already overflowing.

Cities like Juarez and Tijuana can be dangerous places with high homicide rates. Farther east along the border, in the Gulf coast state of Tamaulipas, drug cartels have historically been known to target migrants for kidnapping, extortion and murder.

Nuevo Laredo, in Tamaulipas across from Laredo, Texas, is one of three new cities to begin receiving returnees from the United States.

Selee said asylum seekers often find it hard to get by for long periods in Mexico while they wait for their claims to be decided, so it is not surprising some would want to leave.

"Leaving people in a limbo situation increases the pressure on those who don't think they have strong asylum claims or simply feel they can't make ends meet living in Mexico," he said.

He added that the Trump Administration would likely see this as a win.

"This is obviously what the Trump administration has wanted, to be able to show people returning who are unsuccessful in pursuing their asylum applications, because that sends the signal back to others who try and make the journey," Selee said.

While Ciudad Juarez was the last of the three to begin receiving asylum-seekers, it has overtaken the others in numbers. The Immigration Institute says Juarez has received 7,706 returnees, compared with 5,709 in Tijuana and 3,299 in Mexicali.

According to government figures, about 104,000 irregular migrants were registered in Mexico from January through June, and about 76,000 people have been repatriated.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

US & World
Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
Shortest celebrity marriages
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shortest celebrity marriages

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 2
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On this day: July 2

Health
7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

Entertainment
Top 10 pro wrestlers of all time
John McKeon via Wikimedia Commons

Top 10 pro wrestlers of all time

Health
16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

News
On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

News
On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

News
On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

News
On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Health
15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health