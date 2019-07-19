Border

Immigrants getting through in Borderland despite 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Special report: Slipping through the cracks

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 07:53 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:29 AM MDT

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico - After recently seeing a slowdown in the flow of immigrants illegally entering through our borders, U.S. Border Patrol officials are now seeing a resurgence.

It could be because immigrants are adapting, figuring out ways around the "Remain in Mexico" policies known as the Migrant Protection Protocols.

"Yes we've heard a lot about crossing prevention, I think they call it, where they detain people, especially all the immigrants, keeping them from crossing over here." said Nora Valle from Honduras.

Valle and her eight year old daughter, Genesis, surrendered to Border Patrol officials on Wednesday.

They crossed in a section where no border barrier exists, and no barrier can go up there because of train tracks.

Mother and daughter from Honduras, were able to evade Mexican military posted several yards apart throughout  a section of the border commonly used by migrants. 

The heavy Mexican military presence is reminiscent of Border Patrol's "Operation Hold the Line" in 1993 where hundreds of agents were posted  every 100-yards to stop illegal entry into El Paso.

But Nora, her daughter and dozens of other immigrants made it passed Mexican military.

Nora says, that's because smugglers, who they paid three thousand pesos, to get them to this point, tell them where and when to successfully cross.

"People are telling us that at such place there are immigration officials, there's military holding people back, and where there's federal police." said Valle.

Nora gave ABC 7 better insight into the mind of an immigrant coming to America. 

ABC 7 was able to confirm immigrants who crossed before, are sharing information with fellow countrymen, telling them their chances of requesting asylum increase when they come with children.

"Family or friends who come from over there say, look, I brought my son and that's how I was able to cross. So the that's how we take the risk." said the Honduran mother.

Nora not only got around the Mexican military, but she says she also avoided a waiting list in mexico.

Migrants arriving at the border now have two long waiting periods before they can even request asylum. 

When they get to Juarez, Mexican immigration officials assign them a number.

Once that number is called, they're allowed to go to American immigration agents to request asylum in the U.S. 

But because the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy, once they're processed on this side of the border immigrants are sent back to Mexico to wait for their asylum hearing before a judge.

Which means Nora will discover she might still have to go back to Mexico and wait.

