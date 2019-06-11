IBWC locks 'We Build the Wall' gate open citing permit issue

IBWC locks border gate open

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - The International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) placed a lock Monday on the gate recently built by the group 'We Build the Wall' to keep it open.

An IBWC spokesperson says the gate is built on federal property and 'We Build the Wall' did not receive a permit to construct it.

"'We Build the Wall' did not receive a permit to construct a gate on federal property," IBWC Public Affairs Officer Lori Kuczmanski said. "It is not acceptable."

The gate seals the gap between the wall and the dam while also closing off access to Monument One.

Kuczmanski tells ABC-7 the IBWC had no problem with the construction of the privately-funded border barrier in Sunland Park as it is on private property. However, once construction of the gate began on June 3rd, that's where the IBWC says it took issue.

"The contractor told the IBWC commissioner on June 4 the gate would remain open," Kuczmanski said. "It wasn't. On June 7th, letters were exchanged, and their lawyer replied immediately said that 'It will be handled immediately.'"

Kuczmanski says the IBWC continued to monitor the gate over the weekend and after it remained closed and locked into Monday the government agency took action to put a lock on the gate to keep it open.

That prompted a series of tweets from Brian Kolfage, the president and founder of 'We Build the Wall', Monday night.

"The IBWC is a fine example of over reach and growing too big," Kolfage said in one tweet. "They are over stepping DHS, national security experts and undermining President Trump. As soon as they locked our gate open we noticed many other gates around El Paso just opened up!! They are planning for mass invasion."

Kolfage is also calling for an investigation into the IBWC and for the firing of the commissioner Jayne Harkins.

Meanwhile, the IBWC says 'We Build the Wall' must go through the permit process but even that won't guarantee approval to have the gate closed.