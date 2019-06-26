Border

Guardian Patriots' Benvie to be released to Las Cruces halfway house, must stay away from border

Militia member allegedly impersonated Border agent

By:
  • Associated Press

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 07:30 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:52 AM MDT

Benvie Arrested Video 0625

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled Tuesday that the spokesman for a group of armed civilians that patrols the U.S.-Mexico border will be released to a halfway house in New Mexico while he faces charges that he impersonated a federal agent there.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Shon Erwin ordered James Christopher Benvie, 44, of Albany, Minnesota, to be conditionally released to a halfway house in Las Cruces, once authorities find a place for him. Conditions include that Benvie stop associating with the border group and find a job, wear a GPS monitoring device and stay at least 10 miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

A grand jury in New Mexico indicted Benvie last week on two counts of impersonating a Border Patrol agent in Doña Ana County on April 15 and 17. The FBI arrested Benvie on Friday outside the Logan County Courthouse in Guthrie, Oklahoma, where he had appeared to face state charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to obtain money by false pretenses.

Prosecutors alleged Benvie was a flight risk and a danger to the community and asked that he be detained while facing the New Mexico charges. But Erwin said he did not consider Benvie a flight risk because he has appeared for his court hearings on the state charges. The judge also said he does not consider Benvie particularly dangerous because he doesn't carry a weapon and he has never made specific threats.

Prosecutors presented a 12-minute video narrated by Benvie and recorded at an undisclosed location along the southwestern border with Mexico. In the recording, Benvie complains that a gate in a privately funded border wall meant to keep immigrants from crossing into the U.S. illegally had been locked open in response to a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union.

"We're not going to let this happen. We're going to fight," Benvie says in the video. "We're not going to let this gate stay open. They want war, they're going to get war."

Benvie was a spokesman for a group called the United Constitutional Patriots before becoming a spokesman for a splinter group called the Guardian Patriots.

United Constitutional Patriots drew widespread criticism after frequent social media posts showing masked men in combat fatigues chasing migrants and ordering them to stay put until border agents arrive. Videos capture agents taking migrants into custody. The group was thrown out of its camp for trespassing in Sunland Park.

Armed civilian groups on the border have portrayed themselves as auxiliaries to the Border Patrol off and on for years. But videos show U.S. authorities keeping them at a distance while also responding to reports of people illegally entering the country.

Benvie's court-appointed attorney, Bill Earley, said Benvie "considers himself a citizen reporter" who agrees with the views expressed by President Donald Trump that illegal immigration is "a national crisis."

"He's just exposing what he feels is a flawed system," Earley said.

Erwin said that in spite of the inflammatory language, the video seemed more like a fundraising tool and at one point referred to Benvie as "a con man."

"In some ways this is a First Amendment case," the judge said. "I don't think of the video as being particularly incendiary."

Benvie, who appeared at the hearing in a jail-issued jumpsuit and handcuffs, will remain in custody in Oklahoma until he is moved to the halfway house in New Mexico. Erwin set Benvie's bond at $5,000 and ordered him to report to federal authorities in New Mexico once he is relocated.

Associated Press


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

News
On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Entertainment
Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Entertainment
Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

News
On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

Health
'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

News
On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

News
On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Health
Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

News
On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14