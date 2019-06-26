Former El Paso FBI head to be named by Trump as new border chief

Mark Morgan as head of ICE.

EL PASO, Texas - The former head of the EL Paso office of the FBI will be named the new head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency by President Trump, both the New York Times and Washington Post reported Tuesday afternoon.

Most recently, Mark Morgan was the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and gained notoriety by actively pushing for raids to deport undocumented families. He appeared on multiple occasions on Fox News defending Trump's border policies.

He'll replace outgoing border chief John Sanders, who announced his resignation earlier Tuesday following a public uproar over the conditions in which migrant children were being kept at a border facility in Clint, Texas — near El Paso.

The Times and Post cited officials with the Department of Homeland Security and Congressional staffers who had been briefed on Trump's planned appointment.

The Times also reported Morgan had already circulated a letter to ICE agents in the field telling them he would be leaving ICE for another federal assignment. Matt Albence, the ICE deputy director who led the agency before Morgan’s arrival, will replace Morgan there.