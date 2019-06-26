Border

Former El Paso FBI head to be named by Trump as new border chief

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 03:39 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 07:21 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The former head of the EL Paso office of the FBI will be named the new head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency by President Trump, both the New York Times and Washington Post reported Tuesday afternoon.

Most recently, Mark Morgan was the acting director of  Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and gained notoriety by actively pushing for raids to deport undocumented families. He appeared on multiple occasions on Fox News defending Trump's border policies.

He'll replace outgoing border chief John Sanders, who announced his resignation earlier Tuesday following a public uproar over the conditions in which migrant children were being kept at a border facility in Clint, Texas — near El Paso.

The Times and Post cited officials with the Department of Homeland Security and Congressional staffers who had been briefed on Trump's planned appointment.

The Times also reported Morgan had already circulated a letter to ICE agents in the field telling them he would be leaving ICE for another federal assignment. Matt Albence, the ICE deputy director who led the agency before Morgan’s arrival, will replace Morgan there.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

News
On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Entertainment
Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Entertainment
Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

News
On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

Health
'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

News
On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

News
On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Health
Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

News
On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14