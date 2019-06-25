Ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon leads 'Wall-A-Thon' in Sunland Park

Sunland Park WallAThon

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - Steve Bannon, the controversial former chief strategist for President Trump, was in Sunland Park Monday evening participating in a fundraising bid to support the private border wall effort.

Bannon was among a number of well-known conservatives promoted as participating in a web streaming event dubbed the "We-Build-The-Wall-A-Thon" originating from the Sunland Park location where a private border wall was constructed.

Bannon has been associated with the group and its fundraising and construction efforts for some time. He's been publicly listed as a director on the advisory board of "We Build The Wall".

Although the bulk of the wall was constructed on privately-owned land, the organizing group "We Build The Wall" has come under scrutiny for failure to secure proper city permits before beginning construction. The group also drew the ire of federal government when it put up a locked gate blocking a government-owned road that provides dam access.

Bannon served in the White House for the first seven months of the Trump Administration before departing after an apparent conflict with the president. Trump later disavowed Bannon for critical comments he reportedly to made to a book author about the president.

A self-described nationalist, Bannon has long advocated for reductions in immigration.