Border

Doctors alarmed that flu killed detained migrant teen

By:
  • By NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 10:44 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 10:44 AM MDT

HOUSTON (AP) - A preliminary autopsy report says a 16-year-old from Guatemala died of complications of the flu while in U.S. Border Patrol custody.
  
The findings alarm doctors who questioned whether immigration authorities missed warning signs or chances to save his life.
  
A report released by Hidalgo County authorities this week says Carlos Hernandez Vasquez contracted bacterial infections in addition to the flu that led to multiple organ failure. He died May 20. A full autopsy is pending.
  
Carlos is the sixth child in the last year to die after U.S. border agents detained him. He's the second known to have died of the flu.
  
Doctors say agents should have hospitalized Carlos instead of keeping him in detention.
  
U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined comment.

