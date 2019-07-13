Border

Cities in Borderland, across nation brace for ICE deportation raids

By:
  • ABC-7 and ABC News

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 10:27 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 10:32 AM MDT

ICE raids anticipated

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - President Trump confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would conduct raids on Sunday to deport immigrants with outstanding orders to leave the country.

Cities across the U.S. were bracing for the deportation raids this weekend, the second time in less than a month that Trump administration insiders have signaled roundups were imminent.

Those announced raids are causing a stir among immigration advocates in the Las Cruces area, where the NM CAFé immigration advocacy group spoke out against it.

"I think the fact that this administration is announcing this plan around raids is not only to continue the culture of dehumanization, but it's also more about inciting fear," said NM CAFé community Allex Luna.

Trump said the raids will target criminals, but immigration advocates say the agency is increasingly targeting families who have recently entered the country. The president did not not give a specific time for when the ICE operations would take place on Sunday.

"There's nothing to be secret about. Can I tell you what? There's nothing to be secret about. ICE is law enforcement, they're great patriots. They have a tough job. Nothing to be secret about," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

"If the word gets out, it gets out. Hundreds of people know about it. It's a major operation. So if the word gets out, it gets out. It starts on Sunday and they're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries or they're going to take criminals out, put them in prison, or put them in prison in the countries they came from. We're focused on criminals as much as we can before we do anything else," Trump said.

A law enforcement official briefed on the operation told ABC News agents would target only undocumented immigrants with final removal orders, who would be arrested and in most cases deported.

The same official said the operation will not arrest so-called "collaterals," those people who happen to be with the targeted individual. The official described this operation as a consolidated effort of something ICE does all the time.

ICE has declined to comment on the timing of any raids.

Trump brushed off criticism from mayors who are against the action, saying the criticism is only from sanctuary cities.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

News
New Texas migrant kids facility opens

New Texas migrant kids facility opens

Sports
USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

News
On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

News
Crime Scene Photos

Crime Scene Photos

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

News
On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

US & World
Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

News
On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

News
On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Sports
Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

US & World
Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

US & World
Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

News
On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4