CBP to host three hiring seminars on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas - Customs and Border Protection will host three hiring seminars in El Paso on Thursday.

All three seminars will be at Park University on 1330 Adabel Drive in East El Paso.

The seminars will be at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Recruiters will provide details on career options, requirements, and resume guidance.

Email oforecruiterselpaso@cbp.dhs.gov to sign up.