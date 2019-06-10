CBP: Cuban woman assaults female Border Patrol agent in El Paso

Getty Images File Photo: A U.S. Border Patrol agent takes Central American immigrants into custody after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on Feb. 1, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

Getty Images File Photo: A U.S. Border Patrol agent takes Central American immigrants into custody after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on Feb. 1, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

EL PASO, Texas - A Cuban woman being held at a tent facility in El Paso allegedly threatened and assaulted a female Border Patrol agent, said federal officials.

The alleged assault happened on June 5, 2019. The agent was performing roll call when she was threatened and assaulted by the Cuban national.

Officials said the migrant was immediately restrained by fellow Border Patrol agents. The agent assaulted by the woman suffered no serious injuries, officials said.

The Border Patrol contacted the FBI, which will investigate the assault.

NOTABLE INCIDENTS FROM LAST WEEK

Customs and Border Protection officials said two large groups migrants were apprehended in separate incidents last week.

On June 4, 2019, Border Patrol agents intercepted a large group of undocumented immigrants crossing the Rio Grande just west of Fonseca Street. Agents at the scene apprehended 268 undocumented immigrants.

In a separate incident on June 5, 2019, agents assigned to the Lordsburg Station apprehended a group of 258 undocumented immigrants near the Antelope Wells Port of Entry in the remote New Mexico boot heel. The migrants were composed primarily of family units and unaccompanied children from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

While processing undocumented immigrants in Clint, Texas, Border Patrol agents identified a man with a criminal record and a conviction for sexual assault. Daniel Sierra Alvarado, 30, of Mexico, had been sentenced to two years in prison by the Colorado Department of Youth Corrections for Sexual Assault. Federal agents deported Sierra Alvarado from the U.S. after he served his sentence. Sierra Alvarado was part of a group of nine undocumtned immigrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

Bordre Patrol agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station arrested a man previously been convicted for carnal knowledge of a child in Fairfax County, Virginia. The 35-year-old Guatemalan was sentenced in May of 2008 and served a 30 month sentence. He was deported from the U.S. The man, not identified by Border Patrol, was entering the U.S. with a group of 16 undocumented immigrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

El Paso Station agents encountered a 44-year-old Mexican man who had previously served time in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child. Carlos Rosales Matamoros was convicted in the state of Oklahoma in 1999 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. After serving ten years in prison, he was deported from the U.S.

Last week, El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents also conducted two water rescues in two separate incidents June 5th and June 6th.

The Border Patrol agents observed undocumented immigrants attempting to enter the U.S. and cross through dangerous canals adjacent to the border. In both incidents, the migrants were carried away by the fast moving canal currents. Agents managed to rescue a total of four undocumented immigrants. All were medically evaluated and transported for additional processing.

The U.S. Border Patrol reminds members of the public water was recently released at Elephant Butte dam and waters at area canals and the river are rising and dangerous.