Border

Calling detention centers 'concentration camps' offends Border Patrol chief

By:
  • Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 05:39 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:41 PM MDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost said she found remarks comparing facilities along the southern border to concentration camps "offensive," during a House Homeland Security subcommittee hearing Thursday.

"I'm extremely offended by those comments," Provost said in response to questioning from Republican Rep. Michael Guest who referenced Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's remarks this week saying the US "is running concentration camps on our southern border."

"Recently, a member of Congress has referred to those detention centers as concentration camps. Remarks which myself and other members of Congress find highly offensive ... Would you care to comment on those remarks?" Guest said.

"I personally find them offensive. My men and women, as well as the men and women in (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), are doing the best that they can with the limited resources that they have," Provost said.

"I'm calling agents who are bringing toys in for children and buying them with their personal money; agents are bringing in clothes; they're feeding babies; they're going above and beyond day in and day out to try to care for these individuals to best of their ability. And this is not what they were trained or what they signed up for to do," she added.

Many Border Patrol agents have been pulled away from their primary duties along the southern border to help with the influx of migrants at facilities. The sheer volume of migrants and their make up -- largely families and unaccompanied children -- has overwhelmed the agency.

In May, nearly 133,000 migrants were arrested for crossing the border illegally, according to Customs and Border Protection data, including more than 11,000 unaccompanied children. The dramatic spike in apprehensions has led to overcrowding in some facilities.

Ocasio-Cortez slammed the administration in an Instagram Live clip, accusing it of running "concentration camps" in its detention of migrants at the southern border.

"The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are -- they are concentration camps," Ocasio-Cortez told an Instagram Live audience Monday evening. "And if that doesn't bother you ... I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity to say that we should not, that 'never again' means something," a reference to a phrase commonly invoked by Jews about the Holocaust.

Conservatives quickly slammed the New York Democrat for her use of the term, which is most commonly associated with Nazi death camps during the Holocaust.

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan has urged Congress to provide additional funding to address the worsening situation at the border. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved a $4.6 billion border supplemental bill Wednesday. It now heads to the Senate floor.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

News
On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Entertainment
Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Sports
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

Travel
20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

News
On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

News
On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10