Border Patrol searches for missing toddler, mom swept away in the Rio Grande

Border Patrol agents search for a missing child in the Rio Grande. (Photo: Customs and Border Protection South Texas)

EAGLE PASS, Texas - A 3-year-old boy is missing after he and his mother were swept away by the currents after they tried to cross the Rio Grande into Texas, the U.S. Border Patrol said Friday.

The boy's mother, a 28-year-old woman from Honduras, is presumed drowned after a body matching her description was later found in the water.

CBP officials said the boy and his mother had broken off from a group of about a dozen migrants who were attempting to navigate the river's intense current earlier this week.

"This is heartbreaking tragedy that occurs too often," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul Ortiz in a statement. "Border Patrol agents are using all available resources in the search for the missing boy."

Over 315 people have been rescued so far this year from the Rio Grande, according to the New York Times.