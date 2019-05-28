Border

Border Patrol: More than 2,200 migrants apprehended in El Paso sector on Memorial Day

More than 18-hundred in El Paso area alone

Posted: May 28, 2019 03:12 PM MDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 03:12 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso sector apprehended more than 2,200 undocumented immigrants "who entered the country illegally" on Memorial Day.

The Border Patrol said it was "the busiest recent day of enforcement activity for El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents during the ongoing influx" of migrants.  The U.S. Border Patrol's El Paso sector includes El Paso and Hudspeth Counties in Texas and all of New Mexico.

The more than 2,200 apprehensions included two large groups and many smaller groups, the agency said.

The record-setting day began in the boot heel of New Mexico with a large group of more than 200 undocumented immigrants apprehended near the Antelope Wells Port of Entry just after 2 a.m.  

"A second enormous group was one of the largest in El Paso Sector thus far" with more than 430 people crossing the border just west of Bowie High School in El Paso at around 7 a.m., the Border Patrol said.

According to the Border Patrol, 1,850 of the more than 2,200 migrants taken into custody were apprehended in the "geographic area between Executive Boulevard and Midway Street in El Paso."

The groups consisted mostly of Central American families and unaccompanied children. 

"This fiscal year to date, the El Paso Sector has arrested over 130 thousand illegal aliens, compared to over 16,000 during the same time last fiscal year," the Border Patrol said. 
 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: May 28
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: May 28

Travel
18 best states for summer road trips
iStock / Bosca78

18 best states for summer road trips

News
PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

US & World
Memorial Day by the numbers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Memorial Day by the numbers

News
On this day: May 27
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

On this day: May 27

Entertainment
21 most entertaining celebrity chefs
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF

21 most entertaining celebrity chefs

US & World
Deadly weather hits Oklahoma
CNN Video

Deadly weather hits Oklahoma

News
On this day: May 26
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: May 26

News
On this day: May 25
NASA

On this day: May 25

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

News
10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Education
Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Weather
Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

News
On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

Economy
20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

US & World
States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

News
On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Lifestyle
PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

News
On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

News
Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees