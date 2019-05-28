Border Patrol: More than 2,200 migrants apprehended in El Paso sector on Memorial Day

EL PASO, Texas - Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso sector apprehended more than 2,200 undocumented immigrants "who entered the country illegally" on Memorial Day.

The Border Patrol said it was "the busiest recent day of enforcement activity for El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents during the ongoing influx" of migrants. The U.S. Border Patrol's El Paso sector includes El Paso and Hudspeth Counties in Texas and all of New Mexico.

The more than 2,200 apprehensions included two large groups and many smaller groups, the agency said.

The record-setting day began in the boot heel of New Mexico with a large group of more than 200 undocumented immigrants apprehended near the Antelope Wells Port of Entry just after 2 a.m.

"A second enormous group was one of the largest in El Paso Sector thus far" with more than 430 people crossing the border just west of Bowie High School in El Paso at around 7 a.m., the Border Patrol said.

According to the Border Patrol, 1,850 of the more than 2,200 migrants taken into custody were apprehended in the "geographic area between Executive Boulevard and Midway Street in El Paso."

The groups consisted mostly of Central American families and unaccompanied children.

"This fiscal year to date, the El Paso Sector has arrested over 130 thousand illegal aliens, compared to over 16,000 during the same time last fiscal year," the Border Patrol said.

