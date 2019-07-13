Border Patrol chief allegedly participated in Facebook group that joked about migrant deaths

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost

WASHINGTON, DC - Carla Provost, the chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, was reportedly a member of a secret Facebook group where agents joked about migrant deaths and made other offensive comments about immigrants, asylum seekers and lawmakers.

Provost, according to a report Friday by The Intercept, is "one of several Border Patrol supervisors... identified as current or former participants in the secret Facebook group" known as "10-15."

When news of the Facebook group first broke last month, Provost said that the content of the group was "completely inappropriate and contrary to the honor and integrity I see—and expect—from our agents day in and day out."

"Any employees found to have violated our standards of conduct will be held accountable," Provost added.

CBP later said the agency took action against several offenders in the group and was continuing to investigate.

Provost did not return requests from media outlets for comment on Friday, but Democratic U.S. Senators Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Ron Wyden of Oregon — along with former Texas Congressman and Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke — were among the lawmakers who expressed their anger over the report and called for Provost to step down.

Reports that Carla Provost, Border Patrol's Chief, not only knew about but was a member of the secret Facebook group that posted racist & sexist content are alarming. Our leaders should encourage our best instincts, not enable our worst. If true she can't continue to lead the BP https://t.co/11lKXPthAt — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) July 12, 2019