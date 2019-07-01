Border

Border agents reportedly mock dead children in secret Facebook group; investigations launched

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 11:29 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 04:13 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency's Inspector General launched an investigation Monday into allegations that a secret Facebook group being utilized by thousands of current and former Border Patrol agents is filled with highly derogatory posts targeting migrants and lawmakers.

Meantime, the chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Congress Caucus, visiting border facilities in the El Paso area on Monday, also signaled a separate probe by Congress into the revelations stemming from a report published by the nonprofit and Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative news organization ProPublica.

"It is a vulgar, disgusting and violent (Facebook) page that shows unfortunately that there are many within CPB who have become dangerous," said Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), who heads the caucus, at an afternoon news conference where lawmakers were sometimes drowned out by a group of hecklers that assembled nearby.

"We expect that there will be a full investigation, I expect there will be a Congressional investigation," he told reporters.

"Whether it's the Facebook page or the chants that you're hearing today, it's a dehumanizing of people that is very dangerous to our country," added Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who represents the El Paso area and sits on the House Judiciary Committee. (Watch the news conference in the video player below.)

The 3-year old secret Facebook group is called "10-15," which is Border Patrol code for "aliens in custody." It has about 9,500 members and ProPublica said it was able to link several recent discussions to legitimate Facebook profiles belonging to Border Patrol agents, including a supervisor based here in El Paso.

According to the report, some of the latest postings shared in the group targeted the Hispanic lawmakers who visited the troubled Clint Border Patrol station on Monday afternoon, calling them "scum buckets" and "hoes."

Other posts included memes joking about the deaths of migrants, including children, and discussions of violence and sexual misconduct towards members of Congress.

"This isn't about 'a few bad eggs.' This is a violent culture," reacted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York). She tweeted: "How on earth can CBP's culture be trusted to care for refugees humanely?"

Ocasio-Cortez was specifically targeted by the "10-15" Facebook page — which included talk of setting up an online GoFundMe account to raise money to harm her, as well as photo-shopped images purporting to show President Trump forcing her to have oral sex with a migrant.

Border Patrol chief Carla Provost issued a statement saying, "these posts are completely inappropriate and contrary to the honor and integrity I see — and expect— from our agents day in and day out,"

She indicated the matter had been referred to the Inspector General for investigation and added that "any employees found to have violated our standards of conduct will be held accountable."

Experts outside the agency also found the posts disturbing and suggested there may be a culture problem at CBP.

The postings reflect what "seems to be a pervasive culture of cruelty aimed at immigrants within CBP. This isn't just a few rogue agents or ‘bad apples,'" Daniel Martinez, a sociologist in border studies at the University of Arizona, told ProPublica.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

US & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

News
On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

Pets
10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Economy
Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

News
On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

US & World
Colleges with top dollars in athletic donations
Laurence Griffiths/Getty images

Colleges with top dollars in athletic donations

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

US & World
Famous female trailblazers in sports
Buffalo Bills via CNN

Famous female trailblazers in sports

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1