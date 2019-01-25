Border

Border Patrol agents encounter undocumented immigrant afflicted with flesh-eating bacteria

Posted: Jan 25, 2019 10:30 AM MST

Updated: Jan 25, 2019 10:37 AM MST

Lordsburg, New Mexico - A large group consisting of 306 undocumented immigratns was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents working at Camp Bounds Forward Operating Base at the Antelope Wells Port of Entry.

The group, Border Patrol officials said, is comprised primarily of Central American families and teenagers without a parent or guardian. It entered the US illegally shortly after midnight on January 24, 2019.

Officials said some of the juveniles in the group were in need of immediate medical assistance and were transported to local hospitals for treatment of various illnesses and injuries.

The majority of the group was transported to the Lordsburg Station processing. 

Border Patrol officials said this is the 26th large group consisting of over 100 people since the beginning of the fiscal year in this area alone. 

At the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station, an agent was notified by an adult detained with a separate group that he was in need of medical attention due to a growing rash on his leg. 

The migrant was transported to a medical facility for evaluation.  Hospital staff diagnosed the subject with a flesh eating bacteria.  He will require additional and more extensive treatment.
 

