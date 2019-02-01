Border Patrol adapting to changing human smuggling patterns with more agents in remote areas
ANTELOPE WELLS, New Mexico - As hundreds of human smuggling victims are funeled to remote border crossings like Antelope Wells in New Mexico, hours from any population center, the Border Patrol has worked to adapt.
ABC-7 spent two nights with Border Patrol agents in Antelope Wells to investigate what these changing patterns mean for the agency and what those agents to on the night shift.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Entertainment Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Sports Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
News Alex Grimm/Getty Images
Sports Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Sports Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Economy Pexels.com
Sports Patrick Smith/Getty Images
News Tom Larson/CNN
Sports Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Politics Getty Images
News Scott Olson/Getty Images
Health iStock / DrGrounds
News Carsten Koall/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
News Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock/njpPhoto