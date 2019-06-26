Border agents watch as migrants climb border fence in El Paso; caught on video
EL PASO, Texas - Video shot by ABC-7 journalist Saul Saenz on Tuesday shows Border Patrol agents just watching as migrants climb a border fence in El Paso's Lower Valley.
There are five migrants seen in the video who looked to be aware of the two border agents and a soldier, or National Guard member, watching them scale the fence.
The incident happened off the Border Highway near the Fonseca Drive exit.
It's not known what happened after our camera left the area.
