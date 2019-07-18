Border

Border agent in Clint accused of sexually harassing mother of 12-yr. old migrant who was in custody

By:
  • CNN

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 10:16 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 09:26 AM MDT

CBP employee accused of harassment

CLINT, Texas - A U.S. Border Patrol agent from Clint is accused of using Facebook to harass the mother of a 12-year-old migrant child who was in custody, The Washington Post reported late Wednesday.

According to the report, "a U.S. Border Patrol agent allegedly sought out an undocumented Guatemalan woman living in California, sent her Facebook messages and asked her to watch a live video of him masturbating — all while her 12-year-old son was in custody at the Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, where he worked."

The story was based on a complaint filed with U.S. Customs and Border Protection obtained by the Post, and interviews with the child's mother. The agent has not been charged, the Post reported.

In a statement, CBP said the agency "is aware and is investigating this matter, but cannot comment on an ongoing investigation."

"The vast majority of CBP employees are dedicated, honest, compassionate and fair professionals. This alleged conduct is not in line with our code of conduct and will not be tolerated," the statement said.

The Post tried unsuccessfully to reach the agent. The newspaper did not name him nor the child's mother.

© 2019 Cable News Network, Inc.


