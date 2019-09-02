Body pulled from south El Paso canal; 5 others rescued nearby by Border Patrol
EL PASO, Texas - A body has been recovered from a canal in south El Paso, a spokesman for Border Patrol told ABC-7 on Monday morning.
It happened near the intersection of Coles Street and Delta Drive, along the canal.
The spokesman said five people were rescued Sunday night and minutes later, agents found a body in the canal.
Border Patrol isn't sure if the group rescued was with the person who died.
Agents summoned the medical examiner to the scene near Bowie High School.
