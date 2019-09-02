Border

Body pulled from south El Paso canal; 5 others rescued nearby by Border Patrol

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2019 07:44 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 10:15 AM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - A body has been recovered from a canal in south El Paso, a spokesman for Border Patrol told ABC-7 on Monday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Coles Street and Delta Drive, along the canal.

The spokesman said five people were rescued Sunday night and minutes later, agents found a body in the canal. 

Border Patrol isn't sure if the group rescued was with the person who died.

Agents summoned the medical examiner to the scene near Bowie High School.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


