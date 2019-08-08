Body of 2nd El Paso shooting victim returns to Juarez

2nd Juarez shooting victim hearse

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico - The body of Ivan Manzano, one of the victims of the shooting in El Paso, was repatriated to Juarez on Thursday.

His coffin was then taken to a church for the funeral ceremony.

Manzano leaves behind a wife, two children and his mother.

His co-workers at the local radio station described him as a family man who was a quote "very good person and a very good father."

Former El Paso congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rouke also visited with Manzano's family in Juarez. ​​​​​​

Former El Paso Congressman @BetoORourke is in Juarez. He just visited with the family of Ivan Manzano, a victim of Saturday's shooting. pic.twitter.com/AQsMRWtIha — Mauricio Casillas (@MauricioABC7) August 8, 2019

Manzano is one of eight Mexican victims killed in the Walmart shooting on Aug. 3 in east El Paso.

On Wednesday, Elisa Mendoza De La Moramade her final trip home to Juarez in a black hearse too. The school teacher's body was the first of the eight to be returned to Mexico.