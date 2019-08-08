Border

Body of 2nd El Paso shooting victim returns to Juarez

By:
  • ABC-7 & CNN

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 04:29 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 04:29 PM MDT

2nd Juarez shooting victim hearse

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico - The body of Ivan Manzano, one of the victims of the shooting in El Paso, was repatriated to Juarez on Thursday.

His coffin was then taken to a church for the funeral ceremony.

Manzano leaves behind a wife, two children and his mother.

His co-workers at the local radio station described him as a family man who was a quote "very good person and a very good father."

Former El Paso congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rouke also visited with Manzano's family in Juarez. ​​​​​​

Manzano is one of eight Mexican victims killed in the Walmart shooting on Aug. 3 in east El Paso.

On Wednesday, Elisa Mendoza De La Moramade her final trip home to Juarez in a black hearse too. The school teacher's body was the first of the eight to be returned to Mexico.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


