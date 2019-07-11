Acting DHS Secretary McAleenan set to tour Border Patrol facility in El Paso area

CNN Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan

CNN Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan

EL PASO, Texas - ABC News has learned Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will tour a Border Patrol Facility in the El Paso area on Thursday.

McAleenan's visit comes after several reports of deteriorating conditions at the Clint facility.

Over the weekend, the New York Times had reported "outbreaks of scabies, shingles and chickenpox" that spread among "the hundreds of children who were being held in cramped cells."

El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Aaron Hull strongly denied those allegations in an interview with ABC-7 last week.

ABC-7 is still working to confirm which facility McAleenan will tour and when,

Stick with ABC-7 for updates on air and online at kvia.com.