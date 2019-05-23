Border

ACLU seeks $100M for Guatemalan woman killed by US border agent

By:
  • By NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press

Posted: May 23, 2019 04:49 PM MDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 05:50 PM MDT

HOUSTON (AP) - Advocates demanded $100 million in damages Thursday on behalf of the family of a 20-year-old Guatemalan woman who was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent last year.
  
The legal claim on behalf of Claudia Patricia Gómez González was filed one year after she died. It comes as the U.S. government grapples with surging numbers of Central Americans crossing its southern border and the deaths of six children in the last year after being apprehended by border agents.
  
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas filed the claim under the Federal Tort Claims Act as a precursor to filing a lawsuit.
  
Gómez González crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas along with several migrants who were confronted by a Border Patrol agent, who opened fire and killed her.
  
The claim says Gómez González "posed no threat to anyone, as would have been obvious from the slightest glance." The claim says she was unarmed and not fleeing as others in the group of migrants were.
  
It demands $50 million each for personal injury and what it says was Gómez González's wrongful death.
  
"Her life was as valuable as anyone else's, and her family deserves justice for their loss," said Andre Segura, the group's legal director. "Our government has a responsibility to treat everyone lawfully, humanely, and with respect regardless of how they came into this country."
  
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol's parent agency, declined to comment Thursday. CBP's initial statement on May 23, 2018, about Gómez González's death said that the agent used his gun after being attacked by "multiple subjects using blunt objects." The agency called Gómez González an assailant.
  
The agency revised its statement a day later to say Gómez González was "one member of the group" that rushed the agent and ignored orders to get on the ground. The statement said the agent fired one round.
  
The agent, who was not identified, was placed on administrative leave at the time. CBP declined on Wednesday to comment on the agent's status or the claim being filed. George Altgelt, a lawyer for the agent, did not return a phone message.
  
Gómez González was from San Juan Ostuncalco, outside the western highland city of Quetzaltenango. Family members have said she studied forensic accounting and sought admission to a state university but failed to pass three admission exams. Living in poverty and unable to find work, she left for the United States.
  
More than 160,000 people from Guatemala were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border between October and April. At Gómez González's wake, a woman said that many villagers had left for the United States looking for work.
  
"We are poor, there are no jobs. That is why people leave," said the woman, Guadalupe Carreto.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

News
10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Education
Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Weather
Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

News
On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

Economy
20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

US & World
States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

News
On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Lifestyle
PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

News
On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

News
Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

News
On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Sports
Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

News
On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

News
On this day: May 17
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: May 17

Pets
America's most popular dog, cat names
Win McNamee/Getty Images

America's most popular dog, cat names

US & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: May 16
Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 16

News
On this day: May 15
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

On this day: May 15

Health
America's 25 fittest cities
iStock/JordiDelgado

America's 25 fittest cities