Border

A look at 4 type of border barriers already in place in El Paso sector

By:

Posted: Jan 25, 2019 03:31 PM MST

Updated: Jan 25, 2019 03:48 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas - During negotiations to end the partial shutdown of the federal government, President Donald Trump has increasingly backed away from his request for a "border wall."

In recent weeks, the president has often referred to the wall as a "smart border barrier" with "see-through" walls. 

ABC-7 rode along with Border Patrol agents Friday for a closeup look at the existing barriers currently in place along the border in the El Paso sector.  

The Border Patrol told ABC-7 that 184 out of the 264 miles of border in the El Paso sector have some sort of barrier. 

There are four different types of barrier: a bollard barrier, a double mesh steel barrier, legacy chain link fencing and vehicle barriers.

Vehicle barriers are often used in remote areas.  "It's not intended to stop people, because in this area, we'll still have time to respond to people crossing," said Border Patrol Supervisor Jose Romero.

In the urban areas of the Borderland, like Downtown El Paso, a barrier is vital, said Romero. It provides Border Patrol with an extra couple of minutes to deploy resources to areas where illegal activity has been detected.

Right now, a four mile stretch of legacy chain link fencing in El Paso is being replaced with a bollard style barrier.

"While this (chain link fence) served a purpose for a while, the next evolution is this bollard barrier. Some people might say 'well, we've had enough security,' but they tend to forget a lot of things that used to happen and the Border Patrol does not forget the past. We learn from the past," said Romero. "We understand what's happening right now and we look to the future. So for us, good enough is not good enough."

Romero said that while ordinary fencing may have worked in the 70s, 80s and 90s, what is needed now is the "next evolution of security."

"As long as people are determined to keep crossing, whether it's people or drugs or anything else, then we need to keep finding ways to improve our ability to prevent that," Romero said. 

The Border Patrol said it began installing legacy fencing with bollard style barriers in August 2018. It hopes to replace all of the chain link fencing by April 2019.
 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Crime
PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

US & World
Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

News
On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Health
25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

News
On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

News
Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

News
Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?