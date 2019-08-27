Border

3 girls aged 4, 13, 14 shot to death by gang of gunmen in Juarez

By:
  • Associated Press & ABC-7

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 12:13 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:36 PM MDT

CIUDAD JURAEZ, Mexico - Prosecutors in Ciudad Juarez say a gang of gunmen shot to death a man and three girls aged 4, 13 and 14, leaving behind 123 spent bullet casings.

Officials in northern Chihuahua state said that the gunmen also apparently kidnapped another man from the family's home.

The attackers fled following the killings Sunday on the outskirts of the city. The motive is still under investigation.

Mexican media reports indicated that the three girls, who had all been shot in the head, were sisters and identified them as Lindsay, Sherline, and Arleth Sanchez Gordillo. The attack reportedly happened in the area of Colonia Riberas Del Bravo in northeast Juarez — just across the border from Socorro.

It was the latest in a series of children's deaths in Mexico. Many of the children have been killed in attacks on their parents.

Gunmen in Mexico were once relatively careful about not hitting children in targeted killings of adults. That is apparently no longer the case.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15