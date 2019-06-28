25% drop in U.S.-Mexico border crossings projected for June

People stand and look across the U.S. border from Mexico.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is projecting a 25% drop in U.S.-Mexico border crossings for the month of June, the Washington Post reported Friday.

Officials cited the early effects of joint U.S. and Mexican efforts aimed at deterring migration for the decline.

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan told The Post the decline was larger than expected, even though migration activity does tend to go down during the hot weather of summer.

Friday's downward projection comes after several months of dramatic spikes in apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border, particularly of families and unaccompanied children.

The migration surge overwhelmed the Trump administration and triggered a series of reports about perilous conditions at Customs and Border Protection facilities in Texas.

But McAleenan on Friday pushed back strongly on what he termed "unsubstantiated" complaints in particular about the Clint border station — where he said children are receiving supplies such as blankets and toothbrushes, despite claims to the contrary.

McAleenan said a $4.6 billion emergency border funding bill, expected to be signed by President Trump next week, should be a help in dealing with overcrowded facilities.

(CNN contributed to this report.)