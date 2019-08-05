American Airlines donating $75,000 to El Paso Community Foundation

Joe Raedle/Getty Images An American Airlines planes sits on the tarmac of an airport runway.

EL PASO, Texas - American Airlines is pledging $150,000 to the two communities targeted by mass shootings on Saturday.

CEO Doug Parker says he will donate $75,000 to both El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

Here in El Paso, that money is going to the El Paso Community Foundation.

The El Paso Community Foundation says it has set-up a fund to help those affected. Click here to donate.

ABC-7 has reached out to EPCF to find out how much has been raised in the first 48 hours.

It is one of two official fundraisers; the other is being hosted by the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation. Click here to donate.

As of Sunday morning, more than 700 donations had been made, generating more than 40,000 dollars, according to the PDNCF CEO.

