All three El Paso Chihuahuas shine in Triple-A All-Star Game

International League vs Pacific Coast League



El Paso has a rich history when it comes to baseball, but never has the Sun City played host to the Triple-A All-Star Game, that is until Wednesday night.

It was a packed house at Southwest University Park as fans watched the best players in the minor leagues, some of whom will one day be playing in the major leagues.

Three El Paso Chihuahuas were on the roster for the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Ty France, Luis Urias and Austin Allen.

All three Chihuahuas put on a show for the hometown crowd.

The PCL dominated the game against the International League from start to finish.

France would hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning to give the PCL a 5-0 lead.

France's home run went all the way to Chico's Playground behind center field, a whopping 467 feet.

Then in the bottom of the 5th inning Urias would get in on the action with a 2-run homer to give the PCL an 8-1 advantage.

In the bottom of the 7th inning with the PCL up 8-2, all eyes were on Chihuahua Austin Allen, many wondering if Austin would make it 3 for 3 in home runs for the Chihuahuas.

Allen would end up hitting a pop up shot to left center that would drop and end up driving in another run for the PCL to make it 9-2.

The PCL would defeat the International League by a final score of 9-3.

All three Chihuahuas scored a run for the PCL, and to sweeten the night for the hometown crowd, France was also named the All-Star game MVP.



