ABC-7 Xtra: Will there be snow this year in the Borderland?

Posted: Nov 18, 2018 08:34 PM MST

Updated: Nov 19, 2018 06:52 AM MST

ABC-7 Xtra: Winter Weather Outlook

Winter weather in the Borderland can at times be unpredictable with snow flurrys and hotter temperatures. 

Host Doppler Dave Speelman will take a look at the upcoming winter and whether we'll be seeing snow this year.  

You can watch all this extensive winter weather coverage on ABC-7 Xtra at 10:35 p.m. If you would like to join the conversation, you can do so by calling 915-496-1771.  

The Climate Prediction Center says that there is a greater than 70% chance of an El Nino this winter, and that can have a big impact on our weather. El Nino occurs when equatorial trade winds weaken, thus allowing surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific to warm up more than normal.

These warmer than average sea surface temperatures are a key feature of El Nino. El Nino is, of course, the warm phase of the El Nino - Southern Oscillation (ENSO). The cold phase is called La Nina. In layman's terms, ENSO is the periodic variation in the trade winds and seas surface temperature of the Equatorial Pacific.

A phase is considered neutral (neither El Nino or La Nina) if the sea surface temperature is not more than 0.5 degrees Celsius above or below normal. Weak is defined as 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius from normal, moderate as 1 to 1.5 degrees Celsius from normal, strong as 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius from normal, and very strong as more than 2 degrees Celsius from normal. 

The Farmer's Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac are two of the longest running publications in U.S history. But if you ask around, you'll get a mixed response on what exactly both are.

First published in 1792, the Old Farmer's Almanac went from a 55-page publication to now a nearly 300 page book which offers long-range weather forecast.

The Farmer's Almanac has been around since 1818. The publication first began forecasting for New Jersey and New York, and now forecasts for all of North America.

 

 


