ABC-7 Xtra

ABC-7 Xtra: Should the privately funded border barrier gate be open or closed?

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 06:16 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 06:16 PM MDT

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - The privately-funded border barrier gained national notoriety for several reasons, it was built with private funds, it was built faster than government funded barriers along the Borderland and it came under swift scrutiny by several groups.

Now there are two groups debating if the gate in the lower part of the barrier should remain opened or closed primarily because the road the gate is on  leads to monument one, an international spot marking the boundaries between Texas, New Mexico and Mexico.

Members of the U.S. International Boundary Water Commission claimed members of "We Build the Wall" did not have the necessary permits to build and close  the barrier gate on Federal property.

IBWC says it needs access to an area near monument one for maintenance on the American dam, as well as dredging near the Rio Grande.

IBWC claimed the gate was closed and locked. 

They called in Dona Ana county Sheriffs deputies to open the gate, open it and lock it in an open position.

Now the Guardian Patriots, a group which splintered off from the Constitutional Patriots, is weighing in. 

You may recall the Constitutional Patriots were forced off a campsite at the base of Cristo Rey by both Sunland Park police, as well as Union Pacific Railroad police.

Guardian Patriots members vow to continue patrolling land near the privately funded barrier until the gate is closed shut to prevent anyone from entering the U.S. illegally.

The executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union and members of the Guardian Patriots debate whether or not that gate should remain open Sunday on ABC 7 Xtra at 10:35 p.m. -- immediately after ABC-7 News at 10.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

New Mexico
PHOTOS: Fire at recycling plant in South El Paso

PHOTOS: Fire at recycling plant in South El Paso

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Entertainment
Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Sports
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

Travel
20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

News
On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

News
On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

News
On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

News
On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Entertainment
National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

Entertainment
Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

News
On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

News
On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

US & World
Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees