ABC-7 Xtra preview: Migrant protection protocol

It's known as the Migrant Protection Protocol, but more commonly referred to as the "Remain in, or Return to, Mexico" policy.

This policy affects asylum seekers who make the long trek to the U.S., only to be returned to Mexico until their asylum request cases are heard.

ABC-7 found a group of women in Juarez who were returned to Mexico as part of the controversial policy.

Many say they were afraid to wonder anywhere around Juarez after hearing horrible stories about women being kidnaped, or simply missing.

Those claims were confirmed by ABC 7 Xtra guests including veteran journalist Bob Moore and immigration attorney, Daniel Caudillo

Moore has documented such cases, one in particular which highlights an immigrant woman returned to Mexico, only to be allegedly tortured by Mexican Federal police and then turned over to gang members to be repeatedly raped.

Caudillo sights cases where he has a hard time even finding his immigrant clients.

According to both Caudillo and Moore, the Migrant Protection Protocol is both a misnomer and a violation of due process.

