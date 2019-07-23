ABC-7 First Alert: Cool front races in Monday with thunderstorms possible

ABC7 First Alert Monday 7.22.19

EL PASO, Texas - The ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert. After record-breaking heat over the weekend temperatures will plummet to kick-off the workweek. Moist cool air will push into the area by Monday morning, highs will run about 10 degrees cooler than Sunday's scorching temperature of 106 degrees at the El Paso Airport. Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding for some locations.