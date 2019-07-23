News

ABC-7 First Alert: Cool front races in Monday with thunderstorms possible

Thunderstorms, winds, and a temperature drop

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 07:30 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 07:18 AM MDT

ABC7 First Alert Monday 7.22.19

EL PASO, Texas - The ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert. After record-breaking heat over the weekend temperatures will plummet to kick-off the workweek. Moist cool air will push into the area by Monday morning, highs will run about 10 degrees cooler than Sunday's scorching temperature of 106 degrees at the El Paso Airport. Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding for some locations.

 


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11